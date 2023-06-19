Man accused of smashing cars, bank window during rampage in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he allegedly went on a rampage using large rocks to damage cars in West Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to West End Avenue on Friday around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man who was walking down the road and smashing car windows with a large rock.

The affidavit states that 41-year-old Joseph Locke approached five different vehicles on West End Avenue and used a rock to gain entry, sometimes with the driver still inside the car. Locke even approached a van stopped on the corner of Elmington Avenue and tried opening the door and ripped the side mirror off as the driver sped away in fear for his life, according to the report.

After Locke’s car rampage down West End Avenue, he reportedly continued on and, again, brandished a large rock and threw it through the front window of the US Bank at 4241 Harding Pike. Next, he entered a nearby Walgreens and stole a case of beer, police said.

MNPD officers found Locke in front of Chase Bank at 4317 Harding Pike, and he smashed the case of beer to the ground when he saw them, according to police. He was positively identified by all five motorists and was taken into custody, the report states. Locke allegedly threatened to kill one of the officers during transport.

Locke faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of vandalism, and theft. He remains in custody on a $165,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.