Lebanon Police searching for missing man

Police said Paul Williams was last seen at Cedarcroft on Monday morning and is believed to have left on foot.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police report they’ve located Paul Williams.

Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man on Monday afternoon.

Police said Paul Williams was last seen at Cedarcroft Home in the morning hours on Monday and was believed to have left on foot.

Williams is 5′4″, 185 pounds and was wearing a gray shirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Det. Wigger at 615-453-4365.

