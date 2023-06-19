‘I want justice’: Family of man allegedly killed by security guards holds balloon release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family and friends of a man allegedly killed by security guards on Demonbreun Street near Downtown Nashville last week held a balloon release vigil on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Charles, 33, was honored by family, friends, and loved ones. His family said this balloon release was not only how they mourned and gave thanks for his life, but also a promise to do more.

“It’s special for me, especially on Father’s Day,” Charles’ son, Anis Olfati, said.

A day normally spent laughing and celebrating now has Olfati mourning, he said.

Just days ago, Metro Police said two security guards shot and killed Olfati’s father in a nightclub parking lot.

Just before he was killed, surveillance video from the parking lot showed Charles allegedly firing a gun into the air. Police said that was when two nearby security guards rushed to the scene and allegedly shot and killed him.

“There was a fight on his way out and then later while he was leaving,” Charles’ mother Sandra Booker said.

Charles was shot several times. Police said he later died in a nearby hospital.

“My heart is still crushed,” Booker said. “It’s torn into a thousand pieces because they didn’t have to do that.”

Charles’ family said the shooting was unjustified. They said the information from the investigation is not adding up.

“My fight, however long it has to be, is I’m going to ride with my nephew all the way,” Charles’ aunt, Karen Bell, said. “So I’m not stopping. I want justice.”

“I want to keep continuing to fight for my son, and I want justice for what happened to him,” Booker said. “We wanted to just celebrate him and give him his Father’s Day balloons and candle-lit vigil.”

The family said well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now taking over this case in the fight for justice for Charles.

“He was a great person, and he was always there for me no matter what, the good and the bad times too,” Olfati said.

