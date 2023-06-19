Hermitage church leads caravan to ‘bless’ late donut shop owner’s family

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hermitage church put their money together on Sunday to help the family of a local business owner who recently drowned at Percy Priest Lake.

Pastor Breonus Mitchell Sr., of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, led a caravan to the Donut Palace, which recently lost its owner Yeu Thach to a drowning on May 27. More than 75 church members followed Mitchell and his wife Jaquita after the church’s 8 a.m. service to purchase doughnuts and included an $800 tip.

The church gave $1,000 in total, plus the cost of doughnuts.

“The owner’s wife was so overwhelmed, she broke down and cried,” church member Charnita Renfroe said.

Donut Palace, 3466 Lebanon Pike, reopened for the first time since Thach’s death last week. Thach was on a boat with his family when he went underwater and never came back up, according to his family. Rescue crews later recovered his body.

Thach’s wife, Somaly Ke, told WSMV4 after the shop reopened, she has experienced overwhelming support from the Hermitage community – not only from customers who want doughnuts but also those who just want to make a donation to help her family after the tragedy.

“I’m happy that people love us and come and support us,” Ke said. “Some people come and give me money. Some come and give hugs.”

