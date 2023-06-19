First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather rules the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Get ready for gloomy and unsettled weather across the Mid State with a large area of low pressure stalled in the upper levels of our atmosphere for most of the week.

That stalled low will feed off moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic and throw showers and storms our way pretty much every day this week.

There will be breaks in the rain at times, but keep the umbrella handy today as some showers and storms redevelop this afternoon across the Mid State. We could see a strong storm or two south of I-40 this afternoon, but the threat of a severe storm seems unlikely with little-to-no sun today and all of that rain we saw last night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

More showers and storms will develop tomorrow afternoon and spin through the Mid State. There could be some heavier downpours with any storms, but we’re still not seeing any threat for severe weather. Highs tomorrow top off near 80.

The unsettled pattern continues through mid-week with just a little less overall rain coverage Wednesday and Thursday. That being said, shower will pop-up wherever they feel like so everyone needs to just keep the umbrella handy again.

That area of low pressure should start to break down by the end of the week and moving into our weekend. We’ll still need to watch for a couple of showers, but the rainfall threat will get much more isolated as we go through the weekend. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.