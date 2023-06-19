First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern to continue

Hotter, drier weather is likely this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue all week. While severe weather is unlikely, brief torrential downpours and isolated strong wind gusts will be possible.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible every day this week. The greatest rain coverage will happen during the afternoon and very early evening. Showers will be possible at other times, too, including the overnight, but those will be fewer and farther between.

While severe weather will remain unlikely, the showers and storms will often produce sudden, short lived bursts of heavy rain. Isolated strong wind gusts are also possible with the heaviest cells, but those would be the exception as opposed to the rule.

It’ll stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and highs around 80 degrees.

By Friday, rain coverage will decrease some, but remain elevated at 50%.

Showers and storms will be common this week across Nashville & the rest of Middle Tennessee.
Showers and storms will be common this week across Nashville & the rest of Middle Tennessee.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

As the stubborn, unsettled weather pattern breaks down this weekend, we’ll have building heat. Most of the weekend will be dry. At least right now, the best rain chance for the Saturday through Monday time period appears to be lining up for Sunday night. Then, in advance of a cold front, a few strong - severe storms will be possible.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

