First Alert Forecast: An Unsettled Week of Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Unsettled weather is expected across the Mid State as a large area of low pressure will swirl above us fore several days

That stalled low will feed off moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic and throw showers and storms our way pretty much every day this week. It will also keep us feeling muggy and bringing much needed rainfall.

A widespread 2-4" of rain is possible over the next 7 days. (WSMV)

There will be breaks in the rain at times, but keep the umbrella handy today as some showers and storms redevelop this afternoon across the Mid State. A few embedded storms are possible as well, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today.

More pop-up thundershowers can be expected across the Mid State tomorrow. There could be some heavier downpours with any storms. Highs tomorrow will be near 80.

The unsettled pattern continues through mid-week with just a little less overall rain coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will pop-up throughout the day so keep the umbrella handy again.

That area of low pressure should start to break down by the end of the week and moving into our weekend. We’ll still need to watch for a couple of showers, but the rainfall threat will get much more isolated as we go through the weekend. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

