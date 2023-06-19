Families of Franklin teens killed in single-vehicle crash mourn

“I didn’t even get to say goodbye.”
A memorial for Jonathan "Johnny" Bravo set up in his house after the 18-year-old died in a street-racing related car crash in Nashville.
A memorial for Jonathan "Johnny" Bravo set up in his house after the 18-year-old died in a street-racing related car crash in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of one Franklin teenager killed in a single-vehicle crash spent Monday planning the 18-year-old’s funeral.

Jonathan “Johnny” Bravo died early Sunday morning at the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue. Metro Police said Jeffrie Prendergast, 18, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro when he fled from an officer who attempted to stop him. Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes were passengers in that Camaro.

The three were allegedly with a group of around 150 street racers who met up just off Powell Avenue.

“He was a good kid,” Johnny’s older brother, Manuel Bravo Martinez, told WSMV. “He obeyed our parents, but I’m assuming that’s what having strict parents makes you know a kid go really rebellious.”

Martinez said Johnny would usually tell their family when he was leaving. This time, instead, he snuck out the window to go to the car meet-up.

“The last thing I said to him was, ‘Hey, Dad said to go move the Explorer,’” Martinez said. “I didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

Johnny’s older brother said he would have discouraged him from going but would have driven him himself if Johnny insisted.

“Nothing but a bunch of idiots go up there, but you know, I get it,” Martinez said. “Teenagers are young, they want to try things. I just wish my brother would have let me know.”

He said the boys might have been trying to race their Camaro when police attempted to stop them on Powell Avenue.

“One thing led to another, and now they’re gone.”

Johnny loved to wear designer brands and had an affinity for sneakers, according to his brother.

“Johnny was a good kid. My baby brother. I’m gonna miss him.”

Johnny, Jeffrie and Jordan were all friends, according to Martinez. Click on each name to donate to their respective GoFundMe fundraisers for funeral expenses.

