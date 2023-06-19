East Nashville woman charged after spray painting, defacing drag mural, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The East Nashville woman wanted for spray painting and defacing a drag mural on Gallatin Avenue turned herself into police on Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said Deborah K. Jones surrendered to MNPD on Monday and was charged with two felony counts of vandalism for allegedly spray painting and defacing the mural on Gallatin Avenue. The mural is an ad featuring a drag queen.

Jones also allegedly defaced a large poster at 107 N. 11th Street near Five Points in East Nashville.

At the mural site, police say a business card was left that contained her name and a reference to “The Velvet Army,” which was also spray painted at both locations.

Police said a judicial commissioner set bond for Jones at $10,000.

East Nashville woman charged with spray painting, defacing drag mural (Metro Police)

