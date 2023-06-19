East Nashville woman charged after spray painting, defacing drag mural, police say

Police say a judicial commissioner set bond for Jones at $10,000.
East Nashville woman charged with spray painting, defacing drag mural
East Nashville woman charged with spray painting, defacing drag mural(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The East Nashville woman wanted for spray painting and defacing a drag mural on Gallatin Avenue turned herself into police on Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said Deborah K. Jones surrendered to MNPD on Monday and was charged with two felony counts of vandalism for allegedly spray painting and defacing the mural on Gallatin Avenue. The mural is an ad featuring a drag queen.

Jones also allegedly defaced a large poster at 107 N. 11th Street near Five Points in East Nashville.

Previous Coverage:
East Nashville woman admits to vandalizing drag mural

At the mural site, police say a business card was left that contained her name and a reference to “The Velvet Army,” which was also spray painted at both locations.

Police said a judicial commissioner set bond for Jones at $10,000.

East Nashville woman charged with spray painting, defacing drag mural
East Nashville woman charged with spray painting, defacing drag mural(Metro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24
threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later today
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

Latest News

Covenant parents fight to keep writings sealed
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Showers and storms will be common this week across Nashville & the rest of Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern to continue
Pastor Breonus Mitchell Sr. surprises Somaly Ke with a huge tip on Sunday.
Hermitage church leads caravan to ‘bless’ late donut shop owner’s family