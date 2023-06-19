The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes

The Brentwood church is the same place the school finished out this past school year.
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School will be resuming classes at its temporary site in the fall of 2023 and will not be returning to its main campus.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed to WSMV4 that Covenant will be resuming classes at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for the fall semester.

Related Coverage:
Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ to serve as temporary site for Covenant School students

The church is the same location where the school finished out this past school year.

The move to the church as a temporary school site was announced in early April following the tragic shooting on March 27. Brentwood Hills Church of Christ is about 10 minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24
threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later today
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

Latest News

A bar in Nashville took the top spot as the best rooftop bar in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark...
Nashville spot ranked best rooftop bar in Tennessee, report says
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release
A man smashed the front window of the US Bank on Harding Pike with a large rock on Friday.
Man accused of smashing cars, bank window during rampage in West Nashville
TN in Ten 6-19-2023