Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in Goodlettsville.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An SUV crashed into the Arby’s in Goodlettsville early Monday morning shattering glass and causing major damage, according to an employee who had just closed up shop.

Yolunda Rivers had just left the restaurant when she was notified of the crash. She said she returned and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Red Roof Inn.

“I just saw the car going around in circles, coming out and going over all the bumpers and then came around the end and went into the Arby’s,” Rivers said.

The manager of the Red Roof Inn showed WSMV4 crews the surveillance video. It shows a woman driving an SUV and chasing a man who was running on foot, just before crashing into the restaurant.

Rivers said the footage shows the woman then jump out of the car and run towards the interstate with the man she appeared to have been chasing.

Witnesses said police were working to track down both people.

