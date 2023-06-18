Two-day Juneteenth Festival brings hundreds to West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people celebrated the two-year anniversary of the newfound national holiday, Juneteenth, at a festival in Hadley Park on Saturday.

For the organizers of the Juneteenth Festival at Hadley Park, the event meant more to them than just food and music.

“We are celebrating with the community and excited about the entire weekend,” festival-goer Alisha Haddock said.

The event all started with one man’s realization.

“I took my daughters downtown for the 4th of July to watch the celebration,” Festival Organizer Julius Jackson said. “The best celebration in the country right? But I’m looking in the sky watching the fireworks like wow. Then it hit me. We weren’t free at this time.”

That’s when Jackson created the Music City Freedom Festival. The festival celebrates the day all the slaves in the South learned they had been freed.

“We do this every year to celebrate the emancipation of the enslaved people in America,” Jackson said.

With 95 vendors, 18 food trucks, live music, public speakers, art installations, and history lessons, hundreds like Haddock celebrated in preparation, a day now recognized as a federal holiday since 2021.

“This is what we want to do,” Haddock said. “This is what we want to get used to and this is how we want to reprieve a little because everything has been heavy on us and it’s good to just take a breather and enjoy the day.”

For another festival goer, Robert Davidson, the even means freedom, liberty, and peace.

“We don’t get it 365 days a year, so if we can get it on this one day, it’s a beautiful thing,” Davidson said.

As Nashville natives, Davidson and Haddock said celebrations like these leave lasting impacts on the community and the whole nation.

Organizers said this festival will happen in Hadley Park every year.

