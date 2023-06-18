Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers have died following a crash in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash was reported just after midnight on Sunday at the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue. MNPD said Jeffrie Prendergast, 18, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro when he fled from an officer who attempted to stop him.

Prendergast was allegedly with a group of street racers.

The officer did not continue to pursue, but the teenager crashed moments after speeding off. Police said Prendergast had run through a stop sign when he left the roadway, struck a railroad track beam and went through a chain link fence.

The vehicle came to rest between two semi-trailers in a parking lot.

Police said Prendergast and his two passengers, 18-year-old Jonathan Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes, died at the scene. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol use from the driver or passengers.

