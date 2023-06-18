Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brick Church Pike McDonald's
Man allegedly falls asleep in McDonald’s drive-thru line with gun, drugs
Saturday evening news update
First Alert Forecast: Strong PM Storms Possible Sunday
Police said one of the two motorcyclists that entered through a blocked-off area ran into a...
Runner hit by motorcycle during race, police say
Saquoia Samuels
Report: Missing Memphis child dead for weeks, mother hid body
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding

Latest News

Sunday morning News Update
FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Janae Edmondson throws first pitch at Sounds Game
Janae Edmondson throws first pitch at Sounds Game