Janae Edmondson throws first pitch at Sounds Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Janae Edmondson, the Smyrna volleyball star who lost her legs after being hit by a car in St. Louis, threw out the first pitch on Saturday night’s Nashville Sounds game.

Edmondson was hospitalized for over a month in St. Louis after a crash in February.

Since then, the Smyrna community and surrounding areas have rallied to show their support, raising more than $800,000 to help the family with medical bills.

Edmondson graduated high school in May of this year and was set to play college volleyball before the crash. Instead, she will now be MTSU’s team manager.

