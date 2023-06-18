First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms for Some Tonight

The Western part of the Mid State has the highest risk of severe storms
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are possible this evening. Some storms could last into the overnight hours.

Strong storms are possible especially along and west of I-65
Strong storms are possible especially along and west of I-65(WSMV)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. Areas west of I-65 will see the greatest chance for a severe storm. The main concerns will be heavy rain, gusty straight-line winds, and hail. Most areas will receive 0.5-1.0″ of rain with tonight’s storms. Isolated higher amounts are expected.

We are in for a very wet and unsettled pattern heading into next week. Tomorrow will feature on and off showers and storms as an upper-level disturbance swirls above us. This will be the case for the days to come as well. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast every single day next week. Heavy rain is possible.

Temperatures will also be much cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s until next weekend. Unsettled weather continues then, but highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity will stick around all the way through next weekend as well.

