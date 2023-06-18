First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later today

Heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail will be the main threats.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today due to strong-to-severe storms that will develop this afternoon into the evening. Some storms could last into the overnight hours.

Father’s Day won’t be a total washout. We’ll still have plenty of dry times throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms being possible tonight through Monday. The storms that do develop will generally be isolated. Areas south of I-40 and west of I-65 will see the greatest chance for a severe storm. The main concerns will be heavy rain, gusty straight line winds, and hail.

Highs today will be the warmest all week as we top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We are in for a very wet and unsettled pattern heading into next week. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast every single day next week. Temperatures will also be much cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

