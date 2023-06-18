Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving at least seven vehicles blocked a portion of Interstate 24 Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to I-24 East at exit 49 following reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. At least seven vehicles were confirmed to be involved in the accident, and each was found upright upon arrival.

NFD said no injuries have been reported, and no transports have been made. Some portions of the area are blocked as a result of the crash.

