Teen shot at apartment complex near Skyline Medical Center
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old male.
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen who was reported missing was shot at an apartment complex near Skyline Medical Center on Friday night, Metro Police said.
Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the lower back and taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. He had been reported missing from the North Precinct area.
The shooting happened at 9:41 p.m. at The 808 at Skyline Ridge, located at 808 Skyline Ridge Dr. Police said they were looking for three suspects.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.