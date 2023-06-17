Teen shot at apartment complex near Skyline Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen who was reported missing was shot at an apartment complex near Skyline Medical Center on Friday night, Metro Police said.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the lower back and taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. He had been reported missing from the North Precinct area.

The shooting happened at 9:41 p.m. at The 808 at Skyline Ridge, located at 808 Skyline Ridge Dr. Police said they were looking for three suspects.

