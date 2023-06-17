Teen in custody after fleeing police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is in custody after he fled from police Friday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a slew of liquor store burglaries that occurred across South Nashville. Four suspects were arrested on Friday, including one adult and three teenagers.

The 16-year-old was found at his home on Turley Drive and was charged in juvenile court for his involvement in the six burglaries.

