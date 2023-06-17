Teen in custody after fleeing police

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection to several liquor store burglaries in South Nashville.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is in custody after he fled from police Friday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a slew of liquor store burglaries that occurred across South Nashville. Four suspects were arrested on Friday, including one adult and three teenagers.

3 teens, 1 adult accused of burglarizing South Nashville liquor stores

The 16-year-old was found at his home on Turley Drive and was charged in juvenile court for his involvement in the six burglaries.

