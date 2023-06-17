One person struck by commuter train near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck by the WeGo Star train on Friday evening, according to officials.

A WeGo spokesman said the man was on the track near Anthes Drive and were struck between 6:05 and 6:20 p.m. Police said the victim was 40 and is reported in critical condition.

Passengers were removed from the train and taken to their next stops.

The WeGo Star runs weekday mornings and evenings from Lebanon to Riverfront Park in downtown Nashville.

