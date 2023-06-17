One person struck by commuter train near downtown Nashville

Passengers on the train were removed and taken by bus to their next stops.
WeGo train hits pedestrian
WeGo train hits pedestrian(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck by the WeGo Star train on Friday evening, according to officials.

A WeGo spokesman said the man was on the track near Anthes Drive and were struck between 6:05 and 6:20 p.m. Police said the victim was 40 and is reported in critical condition.

Passengers were removed from the train and taken to their next stops.

The WeGo Star runs weekday mornings and evenings from Lebanon to Riverfront Park in downtown Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquoia Samuels
Report: Missing Memphis child dead for weeks, mother hid body
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Commercial Building damaged in storm Thursday afternoon
Building partially collapses during Franklin storms
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
A neighbor discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the...
Deadly discovery: Man found shot to death inside car in Nashville

Latest News

New law requires ticket vendors to be transparent
New rule for ticket industry mirrors Tennessee’s recent legislation to avoid hidden fees
New law requires ticket vendors to be transparent
New law requires ticket vendors to be transparent
3 adults, 3 children dead in murder-suicide
3 adults, 3 children dead in murder-suicide
Clarksville Police Department
Officials see rise in teen crime after school ends in Clarksville