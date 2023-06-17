Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police are working a multi-vehicle crash that shut down all northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Needmore Road, according to the Clarksville Police Department. The incident caused congestion as lane closures were put into place.

Police said the status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

