Motorcyclist hits concrete wall, dies on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said Kyle Holleran, 28, was speeding when he lost control of his Harley Davidson just after 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike. He ran off the right side of the road and hit a concrete wall, according to police.

Police said Holleran died at the scene.

