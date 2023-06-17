Motorcyclist hits concrete wall, dies on Nolensville Pike

Police said the man lost control of his Harley Davidson just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said Kyle Holleran, 28, was speeding when he lost control of his Harley Davidson just after 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike. He ran off the right side of the road and hit a concrete wall, according to police.

Police said Holleran died at the scene.

