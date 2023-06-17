Man shot in stomach outside Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man suffered critical injuries after being shot in front of his Bordeaux community home on Friday night.

The victim, who police said was in his late 40s, saw a car parked in front of his house on Crowe Drive around 10:30 p.m. The victim went to ask the occupants of the car why they were parked there. A verbal altercation led to a fight and then the shooting. The man was shot in the stomach. Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police believe there may have been two people in the car at the time of the shooting. Police do not believe the victim knew the suspects.

