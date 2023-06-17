First Alert Forecast: Strong PM Storms Possible Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday.

While the strongest storms will stay to our south, a few storms across the Mid State could be strong-to-severe by late-afternoon, into the evening, and overnight on Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

An Air Quality Alert continues until midnight for some counties across the Mid State. Otherwise, dry conditions can be expected tonight with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will feature some dry time for Father’s Day plans, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be warm in the low 90s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and humid conditions.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, strong storms could develop from West to East. Be ready to bring outdoor plans inside when you hear thunder. Stronger storms may produce heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail. The strongest storms look most likely in West Middle Tennessee. Additional rounds of storms are possible in the overnight hours.

The unsettled, humid, & wet pattern continues into next week. We will have a chance of rain every single day. A few isolated thunderstorms could also pop up. Temperatures will also be below average in the upper 70s to low 80s each day Monday through Thursday.

We warm up a little on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be back in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible then. Stay up to date with the latest on your forecast throughout the week.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.