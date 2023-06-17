First Alert Forecast: Strong PM Storms Possible Sunday

Rounds of storms could feature some instances of severe weather
Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.(wsmv)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday.

While the strongest storms will stay to our south, a few storms across the Mid State could be strong-to-severe by late-afternoon, into the evening, and overnight on Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert continues until midnight for some counties across the Mid State. Otherwise, dry conditions can be expected tonight with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will feature some dry time for Father’s Day plans, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be warm in the low 90s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and humid conditions.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, strong storms could develop from West to East. Be ready to bring outdoor plans inside when you hear thunder. Stronger storms may produce heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail. The strongest storms look most likely in West Middle Tennessee. Additional rounds of storms are possible in the overnight hours.

The unsettled, humid, & wet pattern continues into next week. We will have a chance of rain every single day. A few isolated thunderstorms could also pop up. Temperatures will also be below average in the upper 70s to low 80s each day Monday through Thursday.

We warm up a little on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be back in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible then. Stay up to date with the latest on your forecast throughout the week.

