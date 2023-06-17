First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ends with storms late Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect for Sunday. While the majority of the bad weather will stay well to our south, some areas of the Midstate could get some isolated strong-to-severe storms late Sunday night into the overnight hours of Monday morning.

The weekend starts off nice with a mix of sun and clouds today and high temperatures in the upper 80s. It’s not going to be overly humid today, so our “feels like” temperatures will be very much in line with our actual air temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

Sunday will also be nice for Father’s Day. Temperatures will remain warm in the low 90s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. The rain should hold off throughout the day to enjoy any outdoor plans with dad. However, late in the evening, some of our western counties could see a few storms firing up. Our First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for some strong storms that will produce heavy downpours and hail. We could also see some strong wind gusts, too. The areas that could see the most storms will be along and west of I-65. Also, the timing of the storms looks to be later-- even into the overnight hours of Monday morning, so be sure to stay weather-aware.

The unsettled, wet pattern looks to continue into next week. We will have a chance of rain every single day. A few isolated thunderstorms could also pop up. Temperatures will also be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s each day Monday through Thursday with lows in the mid-60s.

We warm up a little on Friday heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid-80s. We will still see a 30%-40% chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms.

