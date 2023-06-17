Fairgrounds announces parking rate increase beginning July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fairgrounds Nashville announced is raising parking fees for the first time in 11 years.

Beginning July 1, the parking fee will increase from $5 to $10. Vehicles with state-issued disabled person placards or plates will be admitted at no cost.

“This small price increase will allow the Fairgrounds to maintain quality services and continue its mission of connecting the community by providing event opportunities for many more years to come,” officials said in a news release.

The venue hosts around 150 events annually, including The Nashville Fair, the Nashville Flea Market, races at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and other consumer, civic and cultural events. The Fairgrounds campus serves as a unique connecting site for an estimated 2 million people annually.

In recognition of the Fairground’s crucial role in the community, the Metro government has invested heavily in capital projects to improve its facilities in recent years.

The Fairgrounds will see almost $50 million in additional project work, including an expansion of the Browns Creek Greenway from Fair Park to Nolensville Pike, roadways, sidewalks, utility updates and a public plaza.

These investments will help continue the Fairground’s legacy as a top venue for both local and national events in Nashville, according to the news release.

