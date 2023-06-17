Dale Hollow dam campground closed because of storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Dale Hollow Damsite Campground will be closed for at least two weeks due to severe tree damage caused by a recent storm, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District said Friday.

The closure began on Friday. Broken limbs are hanging overhead, posing a serious threat to visitors if they fall. The closure also includes the fishing stream below the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery. No vehicle or foot-traffic will be allowed, and visitors are prohibited from entering the property for any reason.

“Our staff is working hard to address the issues and clean the area,” Resource Manager Crystal Tingle said in a news release. “However, for the safety of our guests and the cleanup effort, it is best to close the entire campground.

Tingle said she hopes to reopen the campground as soon as possible.

Guests with prior reservations at the campground received a courtesy email from the Dale Hollow Lake staff information them of the closure. They also received an additional email from Recreation.gov with instructions on how to cancel their reservation and receive a full refund.

Alternative camping is located at Lillydale, Obey River and Willow Grove campgrounds.

Closures also include the nearby fishing stream and walking trail located next to the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery. For safety reasons, walkers and bicyclists are requested to not enter the campground or trail.

The day use area and picnic shelter will remain open. Fishermen can access at Moody’s. The campground entrance station will be open during their regular business hours for purchases of the America the Beautiful and Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use passes.

Call the Dale Hollow Damsite Campground at 931-243-3554 or the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-243-3136 for information.

