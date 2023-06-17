Caregiver accused of killing toddler, injuring another child, police say


Tullahoma Police will provide an SRO to all Tullahoma City Schools for the rest of the school...
Tullahoma Police will provide an SRO to all Tullahoma City Schools for the rest of the school year.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A caregiver was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse after a two-year-old died and another child was hospitalized in Tullahoma, according to officials.

On Friday, June 16, around 11:40 a.m., officers with the Tullahoma Police Department responded to a call of a two-year-old child who wasn’t breathing.

When officials arrived at the home, first responders started life-saving measures. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died, police said.

Police said that a second child in the home also had injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second child is in stable condition, according to police.

The children were being taken care of by 21-year-old Elic Smith, according to police. Smith was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Jail and was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Police said the incident is under investigation by law enforcement in both the city and county.

Officials said additional information will be provided once it is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquoia Samuels
Report: Missing Memphis child dead for weeks, mother hid body
Brick Church Pike McDonald's
Man allegedly falls asleep in McDonald’s drive-thru line with gun, drugs
WSMV reporter Michael Warrick captured video of a black bear in a neighborhood off Harding Place.
South Nashville bear ‘didn’t miss a beat’ after being hit by car: report
The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent...
Six people dead inside burning home in Marion County
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Strong PM Storms Possible Sunday
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist hits concrete wall, dies on Nolensville Pike
The Clarksville Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen in custody after fleeing police