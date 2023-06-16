Window to appeal TCAP scores remains open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee families have just two weeks left to appeal third-grade retention decisions.

So far, the Department of Education said they have already approved 6,698 students on their appeal, which means those students, who feared they would not move on to fourth grade next year, now will.

The Department of Education reports that a total of 8,206 students appealed their third-grade competency scores, and 81.6% won their appeal.

Some students remain in the appeals process but so far, 1,074 students were either denied on their appeal or were not eligible to appeal.

There have been other ways for students to still reach fourth grade including retesting, summer school, or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

However, most summer schools are now halfway through, so it would be too late for a student to pursue that route.

In total, 60% of third graders did not pass the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Of the students eligible, just under 60 percent of students chose to retake the test.

The appeal window remains open for families until June 30th.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.