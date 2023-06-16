Teen shot at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Police said a boy likely between the age of 14 and 16 was shot in the chest by a suspect believed also to be a juvenile at the Highland Apartments, 4646 Nolensville Pk., at 5:41 p.m. Police believe the shooting happened behind the apartments.

The victim was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment.

