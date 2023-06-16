Teen dies, 3 others injured in Portland ATV crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager died Friday morning due to injuries sustained in an ATV crash in Portland on Wednesday, according to Portland Police.

Police say on June 14 at about 7:40 p.m. officers responded to North Harris Road and Evergreen Street on a report of a vehicle crash. An ATV with three occupants had collided with a van.

The ATV did not have functioning brakes at the time of the crash, police said. All occupants of the ATV, a girl, boy and an 18-year-old were taken to local hospitals.

Two of the occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that 18-year-old Cecilia Carter, of Portland, succumbed to the injuries sustained during the crash on Friday morning.

Police add that one occupant of the van involved in the collision sustained a minor injury and the other occupants were uninjured.

Portland Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

