Teen brothers charged with shooting 13-year-old at South Nashville apartment, police say

Metro Police say the brother told them he took the rifle, hid it in the apartment and told his brother to run.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenage brothers are facing charges after a 13-year-old was shot at a South Nashville apartment complex on Thursday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say late Thursday night, detectives charged the teenage brothers in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old earlier that afternoon at Highland Apartments.

The teen was shot in his shoulder and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to police. MNPD says their investigation shows that a 15-year-old living at the apartment complex was outside handling a bolt action rifle when he said the gun went off, hitting the victim.

Previous Coverage:

The teen then allegedly fled the scene of the shooting before returning later in the night, police said. The shooter’s 16-year-old brother told detectives that he came outside after hearing the shot being fired.

Police say the brother told them he took the rifle, hid it in the apartment and told his brother to run. That rifle and another bolt action rifle were recovered from the apartment.

The 15-year-old is charged at juvenile court with felony reckless endangerment; his older brother is charged at juvenile court with felony evidence tampering, police said.

