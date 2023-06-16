Six people dead inside burning home in Marion County

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Marion County responded to a home and found six people dead late Thursday night, according to Local 3 News in Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire and fire crews were called to extinguish the flames. Three adults and three children were found dead inside the home, and a seventh person was found shot but survived. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

TBI believes the individual responsible for the incident is among the dead, and no threat remains to the community.

Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals and TBI’s investigation remains active.

