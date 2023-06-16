Report: Missing Memphis child dead for weeks, mother hid body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The arrest report for Sequoia Samuels’ mother, Brittany Jackson, details a whole new storyline in the child’s death in Memphis.

According to the report, Jackson admitted to lying about waking up to find her daughter missing and their door open. She told detectives that her alleged boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, beat the 4-year-old on multiple occasions several weeks ago and the child became unresponsive.

After failing to resuscitate the little girl, Jackson and Hobson wrapped the child’s body in garbage bags and stored it in the house at 247 Caldwell Avenue until Wednesday, June 14, then dumped her in a garbage container, the report states. The container was moved to another side of the apartment where other containers were located.

With Jackson’s new admission, officers and the medical examiner located Sequoia’s remains, according to the arrest report. The little girl was still wearing the same clothes as the day she died, according to Jackson’s statement.

Hobson, the alleged boyfriend, denies any involvement in the child’s death and claims he last saw Sequoia on Sunday, June 11, the report states.

The medical examiner’s evaluation of the body refutes Hobson’s claim, given the advanced state of decomposition the body was found in.

Memphis PD has charged Jackson with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and making a false report. Hobson is currently charged with making a false report. Both Jackson and Hobson remain in custody.

On Friday morning, Memphis PD announced they had located the human remains of a small child the night before, and believed them to be the remains of Sequoia Samuels. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation subsequently canceled their Endangered Child Alert and announced the child was believed to be deceased.

“This has been an emotional time for our employees and our community as we worked relentlessly together to find her. We are beyond heartbroken this morning and are praying for strength for everyone involved as we investigate this tragic loss.”

Previous Coverage:

The search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels began Thursday morning after her parents reported her missing to Memphis PD. The parents told police they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Sequoia missing.

