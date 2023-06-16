PHOTOS: Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans, sheriff’s dept. says

“We realize the pictures are not of great quality, however, if you recognize this vehicle or know of the subjects involved, please contact us.”
Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans in Lincoln Co., sheriff's dept. says
Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans in Lincoln Co., sheriff's dept. says
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects who are wanted for allegedly cutting out catalytic converters of church vans in the county.

The sheriff’s dept. says thieves cut catalytic converters out of two church vans one at West Fayetteville Church of Christ on Boonshill Road, and another at the Maranatha Church on Old Huntsville Road.

The suspects appear to be a woman and a man, LCSD says.

“We realize the pictures are not of great quality, however, if you recognize this vehicle or know of the subjects involved, please contact us. All information will be kept confidential. Thank you Lincoln County for your help and support as always,” the sheriff’s department says.

