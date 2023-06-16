Partial building collapse prevents prescriptions fill-ups for desperate patients

Employees say straight-line winds caused bricks to fall off the building revealing the insulation.
WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A building collapse in Franklin forced employees at an office building on Southeast Parkway to evacuate for hours.

Employees say straight-line winds caused bricks to fall off the building revealing the insulation. The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) also assessed the roof that caved in.

Inside the building is a pharmacy with National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) and Battle Page Insurance Company.

An employee at the pharmacy said she was eating lunch in the hallway around 1 p.m. when she heard women in the insurance office say their ceiling collapsed and ran outside.

The pharmacy takes care of long-term patients who need their medications and can’t send them to Walgreens. They need to figure out if they will have their Knoxville location fill them or not.

“Medications go out weekly,” said Tammie Morton with NHC. “So, they only get them seven days at a time. So, the patients who need the meds tonight are to be administered tomorrow. If we can’t get them to our patients tonight, they won’t have medication tomorrow.”

FFD says no injuries were reported.

Both businesses inside the building are not sure when they will be able to go back in.

Owners of Battle Page Insurance said they worry more rain could ruin their building and the technology inside.

