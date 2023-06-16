Officials see rise in teen crime after school ends in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials in Clarksville reported that since the last day of school on May 24 in Montgomery County, they’ve seen an uptick in crimes involving juveniles.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said they have responded to 249 calls involving juveniles. Of those calls, 43 juveniles were charged with non-violent criminal activity. Non-violent criminal activity, according to Clarksville Police could range from the following:

Curfew violations

Vehicle burglary

Joyriding

Criminal impersonation

Traffic violations

According to CPD, of the 249 calls, six juveniles were arrested in violent crimes for the following:

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for criminal homicide

A 17-year-old was arrested for assault/reckless endangerment

A 14-year-old was arrested for aggravated burglary

A 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated domestic assault

Since May 24, Clarksville officials said that officers have spent more than 30 man-hours taking juveniles back and forth from a juvenile detention center. So far this year, CPD has accumulated more than 650 man-hours of transporting juveniles, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in wages and transportation costs.

Officials said that the data doesn’t take into account the hours spent by juvenile support staff who help find an available location and or facility when needed. Officials added that the time spent transporting juveniles detracts from day-to-day operations.

“The information contained in this release is staggering and should shock the conscience of the citizens of Montgomery County. This 3-week period of juvenile crime is evidence of the need for a juvenile detention facility in Montgomery County,” said Robert J. Nash, District Attorney General for the 19th Judicial District. “I encourage parents and family members to supervise these young people. The Criminal Justice System is a poor substitute for parental supervision. Further, the District Attorney’s Office has no other choice but to prosecute juvenile offenders to the fullest extent of the law and, when applicable, to prosecute said juveniles as adults.”

CPD said there are several resources and programs available for parents and guardians to keep their kids involved in something productive over the summer months. CPD’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) and the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, both host events and activities that are available for local youth and teens. For more information visit CityofClarksville.com.

Another way to minimize crime, according to CPD is to “park smart.” CPD reported that so far in 2023, there have been 234 reports of vehicles burglaries with 48 firearms being reported as stolen.

Officials said the common denominator in a majority of the reports was that the car was left unlocked and the keys or key fob were left inside the car and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.

CPD said that people can park smart by doing the following:

Lock your car

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys/key fob with you

Don’t leave your vehicle running and or unattended

Many of the crimes are deemed “a crime of opportunity” and involve juveniles, according to CPD.

