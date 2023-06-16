North Nashville basketball court dedicated to Perry Wallace

Wallace was the first African American to play basketball at Vanderbilt and won a state championship at Pearl High.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new and colorful outdoor basketball court opened Thursday in North Nashville.

The court made its debut during the Hoops and Hope Celebrating Black History event at Watkins Park.

City officials said the new court honors Perry Wallace. He was the first African American basketball player at Vanderbilt. He also led nearby Pearl High School to a state championship in 1966.

“For us to be across the street from Pearl High where he played, grew up in this community, and rededicating this beautiful basketball court that they have created is amazing and beautiful and awesome for the kids in the community,” Metro Council Member Sharon Hurt said. “It’s a great thing for the community.”

Thursday’s event featured special guests, basketball clinics along with food and music.

