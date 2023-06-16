Metro Parks unveils commemorative Juneteenth statue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Parks Centennial Art Center on Friday unveiled a statue commemorating Juneteenth.

The “Path to A Higher Note” sculpture commemorating Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States, aims to recognize the broader reaches of the emancipation, according to a media release. It was created by mosaic artist Betty Turney-Turner.

“The sculpture depicts a young boy and girl standing on top of a base made from the quilt block designs used to send messages to anyone traveling along the Underground Railroad,” the release says.

“Each child proudly wears clothing featuring Adinkra symbols to acknowledge their African Heritage. They stand with their arms pointed toward the heavens, forming a heart with the North Star, a symbol of true north and freedom. In their outstretched hands, the children hold musical notes symbolizing the important role music contributes in healing, celebration and faith within Black Culture.”

The Metro Parks Centennial Art Center is located at 301 25th Ave. North in Nashville.

