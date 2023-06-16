Metro Parks unveils commemorative Juneteenth statue

It was created by mosaic artist Betty Turney-Turner.
Photo of the “Path to A Higher Note” sculpture commemorating Juneteenth.
Photo of the “Path to A Higher Note” sculpture commemorating Juneteenth.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Parks Centennial Art Center on Friday unveiled a statue commemorating Juneteenth.

The “Path to A Higher Note” sculpture commemorating Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States, aims to recognize the broader reaches of the emancipation, according to a media release. It was created by mosaic artist Betty Turney-Turner.

“The sculpture depicts a young boy and girl standing on top of a base made from the quilt block designs used to send messages to anyone traveling along the Underground Railroad,” the release says.

“Each child proudly wears clothing featuring Adinkra symbols to acknowledge their African Heritage. They stand with their arms pointed toward the heavens, forming a heart with the North Star, a symbol of true north and freedom. In their outstretched hands, the children hold musical notes symbolizing the important role music contributes in healing, celebration and faith within Black Culture.”

The Metro Parks Centennial Art Center is located at 301 25th Ave. North in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Saquoia Samuels
Report: Missing Memphis child dead for weeks, mother hid body
Commercial Building damaged in storm Thursday afternoon
Building partially collapses during Franklin storms
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
A neighbor discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the...
Deadly discovery: Man found shot to death inside car in Nashville

Latest News

Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans in Lincoln Co., sheriff’s dept. says
PHOTOS: Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans, sheriff’s dept. says
Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans in Lincoln Co., sheriff’s dept. says
Suspects steal catalytic converters from church vans in Lincoln Co., sheriff’s dept. says
TWRA says this bear, spotted in South Nashville, is "most likely" the bear spotted in Smyrna.
Black bear spotted in Smyrna
Police: Missing 4-year-old in memphis dead for weeks