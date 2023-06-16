Man shot, killed in South Nashville identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man killed during a shooting early Thursday morning in South Nashville has been identified by authorities.

Majok Chol, 24, was found dead inside his Dodge Charger on Tusculum Court at about 12:15 a.m.

Metro Police believe Chol met up with someone before the shooting. The suspect left in a silver sedan, according to police, but no description has been released.

Anyone with information about Chol’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

