Man shot, killed in South Nashville identified
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man killed during a shooting early Thursday morning in South Nashville has been identified by authorities.
Majok Chol, 24, was found dead inside his Dodge Charger on Tusculum Court at about 12:15 a.m.
Metro Police believe Chol met up with someone before the shooting. The suspect left in a silver sedan, according to police, but no description has been released.
Anyone with information about Chol’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
