Hot but mostly dry start to the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Summer’s heat is in place this weekend with a mostly dry Saturday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday Night for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight mostly clear with a low in the mid 60s.

Saturday an Air Quality Alert is in effect for sensitive groups who may have respiratory problems. This also includes the elderly and young children. Limit their time outdoors.

Temperatures on Saturday be in the upper 80s with most, if not all of the day is looking dry, we just don’t want to completely leave out a stray afternoon rain shower.

Air Quality Alert for Saturday (WSMV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy Sunday, but a few more showers and storms may develop later in the afternoon. As of now, there is a low-end severe weather risk south and west of the I-24 Sunday night. The greatest threat currently is damaging wind. There will likely be 1″-1 ½” of rain.

Severe threat for Sunday night (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK

Expect a more unsettled work week with off-and-on scattered rain showers Monday and into Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain totals will amount to about 1-2″ across most of the Mid State, but some localized spots could end up with over 2 inches. Rain chances are lower Wednesday to Friday.

