Good Samaritans save Franklin couple from burning home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin couple is alive after Good Samaritans helped them leave their burning home on Wednesday.

Their home was on fire, but they got out in time thanks to people who just happened to be driving by just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“I was upstairs getting dressed,” homeowner Lillian Stewart said. “I heard a voice in downstairs hallway saying, ‘Is anybody here? Anybody in the house?’”

A woman helped Stewart and her husband get out of the house during the fire at her historic home.

“The flames were coming from the ground at the back corner,” Stewart said. “It all happened very fast.”

The Franklin Fire Department said two women driving by immediately pulled over to help. Another man and woman, who officials haven’t yet identified, also helped.

The fire department wants help to find those two people, all to say thank you for saving the elderly could from a fire that caused $100,000 in damage.

“You know that lovely lady. We just owe her our lives,” Stewart, a former Franklin mayor, said.

The fire department is working to determine the cause of the fire. The fire department credits the Good Samaritans as the reason that the fire only caused $100,000 of damage.

If you know the names of the other citizens who helped the couple escape, you’re asked to contact the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270 or jamie.melton@franklintn.gov. The fire department wants to recognize them for their bravery.

