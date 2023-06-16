First Alert Forecast: Heat Builds into The Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

The heat builds in today with highs back in the lower 90s this afternoon, though some spots are going to stay in the 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but a stay shower still cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures on Saturday will push back near 90 again for the afternoon and right now most if not all of the day is looking dry, we just don’t want to completely leave out a stray afternoon rain shower.

SUNDAY FIRST ALERT DAY

We will also be near 90 on Sunday, but a few more showers and storms will develop later in the afternoon and into the evening. As of now, there is a low-end severe weather risk south and west of the I-24 corridor that we’ll have more details on in the coming days.

NEXT WEEK

Expect a more unsettled work week with off and on scattered rain showers Monday and into Thursday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain totals will amount to about 1-2″ across most of the Mid State from Sunday through Thursday, but some localized spots could end up with over 2 inches.

