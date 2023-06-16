Dozens arrested since Nashville license plate reader program launch, police say

Since March 6, 73 stolen vehicles have been recovered and more than 80 people have been arrested thanks to LPRs, police said.
License plate readers have been rolled out in Nashville as part of a pilot program.
License plate readers have been rolled out in Nashville as part of a pilot program.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Since Nashville’s license plate reader pilot program launched in March, dozens of people have gotten their stolen cars back and even more have been arrested, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said since March 6, 73 stolen vehicles have been recovered and more than 80 people have been arrested thanks to LPRs.

The latest arrest came Thursday when alleged car thief Armando Olivos, 29, was arrested after an LPR detected a stolen Nissan Versa at Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard, according to police.

Olivos was stopped by police and charged with motor vehicle theft.

He was jailed on a $2,000 bond.

