Body found near search for missing child in Memphis

Memphis Police announced the discovery of human remains on Thursday night.
Saquoia Samuels
Saquoia Samuels(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis Police announced they had located the human remains of a small child on Thursday night that may be connected to an ongoing search for a missing little girl.

Memphis PD said the remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight on Thursday and that one man and one woman were in custody, but charges have been filed.

Previous Coverage:
TBI, FBI join search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home

The search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels has been underway since Thursday morning after her parents reported her missing to Memphis PD. The parents told police they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Sequoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) also issued an endangered child alert on behalf of MPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

