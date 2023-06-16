Body found near search for missing child in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis Police announced they had located the human remains of a small child on Thursday night that may be connected to an ongoing search for a missing little girl.

Memphis PD said the remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight on Thursday and that one man and one woman were in custody, but charges have been filed.

The search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels has been underway since Thursday morning after her parents reported her missing to Memphis PD. The parents told police they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Sequoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) also issued an endangered child alert on behalf of MPD.

On June 15th at 11:50 pm, officers located human remains in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. Officers have one female and one male detained. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/WxIb0BgfBW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2023

