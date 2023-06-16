Body found in Memphis believed to be missing child

Memphis Police said the human remains were found close to where 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels lived.
Memphis Police announced they had located the human remains of a small child on Thursday night.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis Police reports that the body discovered Thursday night is believed to be that of a missing 4-year-old girl, and the mother and boyfriend have been charged.

Memphis PD has charged the mother, Brittany Jackson, with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and making a false report. Jackson’s alleged boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, is charged with making a false report. Both Jackson and Hobson remain in custody.

On Friday morning, Memphis PD announced they had located the human remains of a small child on Thursday night. The remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight on Thursday.

Previous Coverage:

The search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels has been underway since Thursday morning after her parents reported her missing to Memphis PD. The parents told police they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Sequoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) also issued an endangered child alert on behalf of MPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

