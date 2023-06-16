Alive Hospice CEO steps down after not selling company

Joe Hampe, the current chief operating officer, has been named interim CEO by the board of directors.
The Alive Hospice Board of Director have decided the agency will remain non-profit and it will...
The Alive Hospice Board of Director have decided the agency will remain non-profit and it will not seek to sell it to a for-profit company.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alive Hospice Board of Directors announced that Kimberly Goessele has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Alive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alive Hospice to remain non-profit agency

On Thursday, officials announced Goessele is stepping down, a little over a week after the Alive Hospice Board of Directors determined it will remain a non-profit independent organization.

“Alive is grateful to Kimberly for her service to the organization and to the people and community we serve,” the company said in a statement. “During the past four years, Kimberly has shepherded the organization through steady growth and significant change, most notably an unprecedented global pandemic that deeply impacted the lives of employees, patients and their families. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and appreciate her continuous support of Alive and its mission.”

