Alive Hospice CEO steps down after not selling company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alive Hospice Board of Directors announced that Kimberly Goessele has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Alive.

On Thursday, officials announced Goessele is stepping down, a little over a week after the Alive Hospice Board of Directors determined it will remain a non-profit independent organization.

Joe Hampe, the current chief operating officer, has been named interim CEO on Thursday evening.

“Alive is grateful to Kimberly for her service to the organization and to the people and community we serve,” the company said in a statement. “During the past four years, Kimberly has shepherded the organization through steady growth and significant change, most notably an unprecedented global pandemic that deeply impacted the lives of employees, patients and their families. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and appreciate her continuous support of Alive and its mission.”

