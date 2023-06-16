3 teens, 1 adult accused of burglarizing South Nashville liquor stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One adult and three teens were arrested on Friday morning in connection to several burglaries at liquor stores in South Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Police said three guns and two stolen vehicles were recovered during the arrests.

The suspects used two stolen cars to go to each store, according to police. Officials said they first spotted a stolen gray Infinity and a Hyundai Elantra leaving a liquor store on Old Hickory Boulevard. Officials found out that the store had been broken into and followed both cars to an apartment complex on Haywood Lane.

When detectives tried to approach the cars, both left and went to another liquor store at 1605 Murfreesboro Pike, police said. Both cars were spotted fleeing that store — that was also burglarized —before detectives found them at 2940 Murfreesboro Pike where the Hyundai was used to ram into the business’s front door, according to police.

Both cars stopped at an apartment complex on Cane Ridge Road where officials were able to arrest four of five suspects.

Eh Moo Maung, 26, was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of felony weapon possession. A 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were charged in juvenile court.

Two handguns, one of them stolen on Foster Avenue in January, and an AK-style rifle were found inside the vehicles.

