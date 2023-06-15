Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak started TV career at WSMV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSMV4 weather forecaster Pat Sajak announced earlier this week that he would be retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune after taping of the next season.

Sajak announced Monday he would take one more spin for a 41st season that begins taping in September.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to all,” Sajak said in a tweet.

Sajak, now 76, came to Nashville in the early 1970s as a DJ at WSM radio and a staff announcer at WSM-TV before becoming a weekend weatherman.

Pat Sajak with the WSM anchor team in the 1970s. (WSMV)

Sajak worked with former WSMV4 Sports Director Rudy Kalis, who joined the station in 1974.

Kalis said Sajak was always the prankster in the newsroom, sometimes even on air.

“On Saturday nights, after we did the news and weather, he would be the booth announcer. We had a late night, I think it was Sir Cecil Creape or something, some horror show. Well, during the commercial breaks, they would come back to him. The camera was pointed right at him. Well, he got so tired of doing it, because he would have to be here until midnight, that he would sit in his seat and go further and further and further (down). So, all of the sudden, all you saw was the top of his head, and he said the reason he did that was just to see if management was watching.”

Sajak left WSM in 1977 for a job as a weather reporter in Los Angeles. In 1981, Merv Griffin asked if he would be interested in taking over as host on Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak also hosted a short-lived late-night talk show for just over a year. Former WSMV news anchor Dan Miller, who had moved to Los Angeles, joined him as a sidekick.

