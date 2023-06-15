Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak started TV career at WSMV

Former Sports Director Rudy Kalis says Sajak was always the prankster in the newsroom.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSMV4 weather forecaster Pat Sajak announced earlier this week that he would be retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune after taping of the next season.

Sajak announced Monday he would take one more spin for a 41st season that begins taping in September.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to all,” Sajak said in a tweet.

Sajak, now 76, came to Nashville in the early 1970s as a DJ at WSM radio and a staff announcer at WSM-TV before becoming a weekend weatherman.

Pat Sajak with the WSM anchor team in the 1970s.
Pat Sajak with the WSM anchor team in the 1970s.(WSMV)

Sajak worked with former WSMV4 Sports Director Rudy Kalis, who joined the station in 1974.

Kalis said Sajak was always the prankster in the newsroom, sometimes even on air.

“On Saturday nights, after we did the news and weather, he would be the booth announcer. We had a late night, I think it was Sir Cecil Creape or something, some horror show. Well, during the commercial breaks, they would come back to him. The camera was pointed right at him. Well, he got so tired of doing it, because he would have to be here until midnight, that he would sit in his seat and go further and further and further (down). So, all of the sudden, all you saw was the top of his head, and he said the reason he did that was just to see if management was watching.”

Sajak left WSM in 1977 for a job as a weather reporter in Los Angeles. In 1981, Merv Griffin asked if he would be interested in taking over as host on Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak also hosted a short-lived late-night talk show for just over a year. Former WSMV news anchor Dan Miller, who had moved to Los Angeles, joined him as a sidekick.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Police searching for man accused of stalking, assaulting 18-year-old woman in Murfreesboro
Man threatens to stab father after getting caught stalking teen daughter
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Report: Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being
City meeting on gun violence and school safety
City meeting on gun violence and school safety